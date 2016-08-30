Novelist to appear at Marshall Sept. 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Lev Grossman, a novelist and media critic, will give the annual Da Vinci Lecture on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Friday, Sept. 9. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, home of the Erickson Alumni Center.

Called by the New York Times “one of this country’s smartest and most reliable critics,” Grossman is both the book critic and the lead technology writer at Time magazine. During the more than 10 years he has been doing this, he has covered most of the cultural and technological changes that have occurred; he has also interviewed and written about some of the most famous agents of change, such as Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jonathan Franzen and John Green. Grossman’s work has also appeared in Wired and The Village Voice, among many others.

Grossman is also a popular novelist, as author of the No. 1 bestselling Magicians trilogy. The novels have become the basis for a hit TV series on Syfy.

The lecture is sponsored by Marshall’s Honors College and Office of the Provost, with support from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. For further information, contact the Honors College by phone at 304-696-5421 or by e-mail to mccomas105@marshall.edu.

Lev Grossman, a novelist and media critic, will give the annual Da Vinci Lecture on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LevGrossman.jpg Lev Grossman, a novelist and media critic, will give the annual Da Vinci Lecture on Marshall University’s Huntington campus. Photo courtesy of Marshall University