Meigs courthouse exterior scheduled for a makeover

POMEROY — Plans are under way to have the Meigs County Courthouse exterior updated.

The goal is to have the front part of the structure completed in time for the Sternwheel Festival, scheduled for Sept.15-17.

A contract was approved for $45,000 to wash, prime, paint and make minor repairs. Gheen’s Painting Inc. of Long Bottom was given the go ahead to begin work.

A motion was made by the commissioners to paint the dome of the courthouse gold, its current color. A selection will be made for the color to be used on the structure, all in agreement to keep it “as close to the current palette as possible.”

Meigs County Board of Commissioners opened the Aug. 25 meeting with a prayer and Pledge of Allegance led by April Burnem.

The commissioners moved to approve the payment of bills in the amount of $17,645.73 of a total of $3,828,440.98.

Now and Thens were paid to Franklin County Engineer-K000K13 (County Highway Department) for $17,750 and to Asphalt Materials-K500K12 (County Highway Department) for $48,366.43.

The Meigs County Highway Department will begin Round 31 of the paving and bridge project after gaining approval from the commissioners for the purposed work as presented by the Department.

The Rutland Sewer Project took another step forward when the endeavor to repair/install a new system was approved as a Capital Improvement project under the Ohio Public Works program.

All three commissioners were in agreement that “this is a priority need for the public.”

The commissioners had also moved ahead with a request for an engineer for the Rutland project. After interviewing three “excellent firms, all well qualified, the decision was to go with Triad.”

The Meigs County Commissioners meet every Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Meigs County Courthouse.

168-year-old structure will see new paint, minor repairs