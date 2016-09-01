Meigs sheriff searches for missing girl

LANGSVILLE — A 15-year-old girl is missing after running away from her foster home on Monday.

Kayla Lemley was last seen in Cheshire on Tuesday evening, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. She was allegedly riding with Larry Lee III, a man with outstanding warrants in both Meigs and Gallia counties.

The Meigs sheriff said witnesses confirmed a teenage girl was accompanying Lee in a green, four-door car.

Lemley departed her foster home around 1 a.m. Monday. Lee is wanted in Gallia for alleged fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with information about either individual is encouraged to immediately contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 or local law enforcement.

Larry Lee III http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1-Larry-Lee.jpg Larry Lee III Kayla Lemley http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1-Kayla.jpg Kayla Lemley