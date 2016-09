COLUMBUS — The Meigs County Board of Commissioners must place a proposed county charter amendment on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled today.

In a 4-3 per curiam opinion, the Supreme Court determined that the county commissioners wrongfully delayed adopting a resolution in July 2015 that would have placed the petition sought by the Meigs County Home Rule Committee on the November 2015 ballot.

The Daily Sentinel will have more on this story later Tuesday.