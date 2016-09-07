Brown endorses Grace in Ohio District 94

POMEROY — Two-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown endorsed Sarah Grace, candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives’ 94th District, on Tuesday morning.

“Sarah Grace understands the importance of giving back to her community and I am proud to endorse her campaign for state representative,” Brown said in a statement.

“As an Ohio University alum and longtime advocate for southeast Ohio, I know she will help build a diversified economy that creates jobs for hard-working families. Sarah is exactly what Ohio needs: a leader who fights for all of us.”

Grace is an Athens businesswoman, community volunteer, and mother of four. Grace’s top policy priorities are fighting for full and fair funding of Ohio public schools, as well as charter school accountability; ensuring that labor unions remain able to advocate for their members and opposing any so-called Right to Work legislation; and diversifying the economy of southeast Ohio.

“I am honored and humbled to have the endorsement of Senator Brown, who has long been a dedicated public servant and advocate for the working people and middle-class families of Ohio,” Grace said. “Senator Brown is a role model to many Ohioans, and he has been an excellent example for me as I work to represent the people of southeast Ohio.

“His support is an incredible boost to my campaign and I will strive to live up to the standard he has set, particularly in combatting repeated attacks on organized labor.”

Sarah Grace is a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives’ 94th District. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Grace.jpg Sarah Grace is a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives’ 94th District.