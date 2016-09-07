Community ride to feed SE Ohio

OHIO VALLEY — Miles for Meals returns Sept. 10 for a ride to benefit Southeast Ohio Food Bank and Southeast Ohio Regional Kitchen, programs of Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action.

The second Miles for Meals poker run, similarly to last year, the poker run, is open to all vehicles, including motorcycles, classic cars and everyday vehicles. Each rider will travel approximately 100 miles on a designated route, with stops located in area state parks. This year’s stops include Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center and Hocking Hills Dining Lodge. At the end of the run, the best poker hand will win a $500 gift card to Kroger.

The ride concludes at Millstone BBQ in Logan and includes prizes, raffles, an auction and live music from The Northwood Highs. Those not wanting to participate in the poker run, but still take part in the benefit can visit Millstone BBQ starting at 3:30 p.m. to be a part of the auction and raffles.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. at the food bank, 1005 CIC Drive, Logan. First bike out at 11 a.m., last bike out at noon.

Proceeds of the event will be used to fight hunger in 10 counties in southeast Ohio: Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 5.3 million pounds of food and serves, on average, more than 30,000 individuals every month. The kitchen operates direct service programs including Meals on Wheels, senior congregate dining sites, and summer feeding sites for kids.

“We are looking forward to fun day that will highlight some of our great outdoor assets in the community and raise money to feed children, seniors, and families right here in Southeast Ohio” stated Asti Payne, development and community relations coordinator for the food bank and kitchen.

Registration is $15 per person or $25 per pair. Pre-register today at http://tinyurl.com/z3dfp8p or by calling 740-385-6813 ext. 2212. To learn more and check out some of the auction items available, “like” the Foodbank on Facebook (@Se Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen).