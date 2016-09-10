Corps of Engineers plan workshop in Meigs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, in conjunction with the Silver Jackets team, is conducting two workshops in the Upper Ohio-Shade Watershed to help bring awareness to flood risk reduction and to learn more about community needs within this watershed.

The workshop will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Meigs County Public Library, 216 W. Main St., Pomeroy.

The Silver Jackets is an interagency team dedicated to creating a collaborative environment to bring together federal, state, local and other stakeholders to develop and implement solutions to natural hazards and mitigation by combining available agency resources, which include funding, programs, and technical expertise.

Representatives from various agencies will be participating, including but not limited to: Federal Emergency Management Agency, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, Department of Homeland Security, USACE Nonstructural Floodproofing Committee, and USACE Huntington District.

For more information before the workshop, call 304-399-5947 or 304-399-5817.