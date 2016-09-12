Fall festivals are around the ‘Bend’

BEND AREA — Festivals and frights are awaiting Bend Area residents in October as both New Haven and Mason have announced events.

“Oktoberfest” will be held in the Town of New Haven on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be located on the grounds of the New Haven Library.

A chili cook-off will headline events, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and judging taking place at 2:30 p.m. According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, all chili should be prepared in advance and ready to eat before arriving. The entry fee is $10.

In addition, there will be a number of activities for children. Inflatables will be available for play and there will be face painting. A pumpkin decorating contest will be held, as well.

The Town of Mason’s annual “Harvest Fest” will be held the following week, Oct. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Adult, as well as children’s activities, are being planned.

For adults, there will be a hay bale toss, skillet sling, and toilet seat horseshoes. An apple pie baking contest will also be featured.

Kids games will include a cookie stacking contest and needle in the haystack. There will also be pumpkin painting, inflatables, and a corn pit.

A free hot dog will be given to attendees between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. Concessions will be sold during the entire festival. Cake walks for all ages will finish out activities, and karaoke will be held by Kip.

Get ready for a scare later in the month when New Haven holds a “House of Frightmares” at the New Haven Community Center. It will be Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 24-31, beginning at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 and concessions will be sold. All proceeds will go to purchase new roller skates for the skating held during winter months at the community center.

Officials are warning residents that those having seizures or underlying health conditions should take caution in attending the haunted house.

Additional details on each event, as they become available, will be published in a future edition.

By Mindy Kearns For Ohio Valley Publishing

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who lives in Mason County.

