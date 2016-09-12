Eastern High School Class of ‘59

The Eastern High School Class of 1959 recently came together. Pictured front row: Janice Caldwell Weber, Janice Hayman Young, Janet Kochler Connolly, Yvonne Danewood Stover, Sharon Summerfield Donahue. Back row: Carl Baker, Norman Hysell, Ina Mays VanMeter, Donna Frecker Ihle, Hubert Wolfe, William Pooler, Jr., Paul Boring

The Eastern High School Class of 1959 recently came together. Pictured front row: Janice Caldwell Weber, Janice Hayman Young, Janet Kochler Connolly, Yvonne Danewood Stover, Sharon Summerfield Donahue. Back row: Carl Baker, Norman Hysell, Ina Mays VanMeter, Donna Frecker Ihle, Hubert Wolfe, William Pooler, Jr., Paul Boring http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Pictures-for-Reunion.jpg The Eastern High School Class of 1959 recently came together. Pictured front row: Janice Caldwell Weber, Janice Hayman Young, Janet Kochler Connolly, Yvonne Danewood Stover, Sharon Summerfield Donahue. Back row: Carl Baker, Norman Hysell, Ina Mays VanMeter, Donna Frecker Ihle, Hubert Wolfe, William Pooler, Jr., Paul Boring Courtesy photo