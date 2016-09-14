A bit hot in the kitchen

Middleport and Pomeroy volunteer fire departments responded to what turned out to be a grease fire late Tuesday afternoon in the kitchen area of the Court Street Grill in downtown Pomeroy. Fire officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen and the restaurant establishment didn’t suffer any major damage. Fire officials added that no one was hurt in the fire.

