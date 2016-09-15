Hawley named manging editor of Sentinel

POMEROY — A familiar face and lifelong resident of Meigs County is back with The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley, of Syracuse, has been named managing editor of the Sentinel, where she will oversee the day-to-day editorial content selection and reporting duties. Hawley began her new role Sept. 15.

Hawley takes over for Lorna Hart, who resigned her position Sept. 12 to pursue other interests.

“I am happy to be back in Meigs County working in the community I grew up in,” said Hawley, whose brother, Alex, also works for the company as a sports writer.

Hawley said she plans to return the Sentinel to its core mission: Providing more local news and information that Meigs County residents want, need and can use while they go about their day.

“We are very happy to have Sarah rejoining The Daily Sentinel,” said Bud Hunt, publisher of Ohio Valley Publishing. “Sarah is a talented journalist and now she is back in her community. This is a win-win. A huge part of why newspapers succeed is putting out a good product and serving their community. As managing editor, Sarah will make sure we always put out a good product and she also becomes a huge part of what we do to serve our community. I encourage our readers to call or stop by to see her.”

A 2004 graduate of Southern High School, Hawley earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2008 from Ohio University. She began her journalism career in September 2009 as a sports reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing before transitioning to news in December 2011 with The Daily Sentinel.

Hawley left the company in April 2014 for a position with the Athens Messenger

“Sarah was literally the first person I thought of when I first learned the position was becoming available,” said Michael Johnson, editor of Ohio Valley Publishing. “I worked with her for only a short time in early 2014, but knew she was capable of handling anything thrown her way. She knows Meigs County and the communities therein. She’s the perfect fit and I personally am glad she’s back.”

Hawley currently lives in Syracuse with her son, Braden, who attends Meigs Elementary School.

In a related move, Ohio Valley Publishing has also named Beth Sergent as managing editor of the Point Pleasant Register, where she has been a reporter since 2011. She first joined Ohio Valley Publishing in July 2004 at The Daily Sentinel.

