Sternwheels roll into town for annual festival

Boats lined the Pomeroy levy on Thursday afternoon, the first day of the annual Sternwheel Festival. The fire truck parade and opening ceremonies highlighted the first day of activities. Friday’s activities begin with the local history waalking tour at 4 p.m., followed by a local music showcase and boat games. Saturday will include a full day of events beginning at 8 a.m. with the chill cook-off and the Sternwhell 5K. The kids talent show and duck derby will take place in the afternoon, with live music on the amphitheater in the evening.

Boats lined the Pomeroy levy on Thursday afternoon, the first day of the annual Sternwheel Festival. The fire truck parade and opening ceremonies highlighted the first day of activities. Friday’s activities begin with the local history waalking tour at 4 p.m., followed by a local music showcase and boat games. Saturday will include a full day of events beginning at 8 a.m. with the chill cook-off and the Sternwhell 5K. The kids talent show and duck derby will take place in the afternoon, with live music on the amphitheater in the evening. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-sternwheel.jpg Boats lined the Pomeroy levy on Thursday afternoon, the first day of the annual Sternwheel Festival. The fire truck parade and opening ceremonies highlighted the first day of activities. Friday’s activities begin with the local history waalking tour at 4 p.m., followed by a local music showcase and boat games. Saturday will include a full day of events beginning at 8 a.m. with the chill cook-off and the Sternwhell 5K. The kids talent show and duck derby will take place in the afternoon, with live music on the amphitheater in the evening.