Commissioners recognize first responders, law enforcement

POMEROY — In remembering the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Meigs County Commissioners recognized the county’s law enforcement and first responders during Thursday’s meeting.

Representatives from area fire departments, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management Agency and local police departments were on hand as the commissioners read a proclamation honoring the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and thanking the first responders for their service to the county.

“Together we celebrate the courage and sacrifice of the men and women of our local first responders, the greatest on Earth, as they fight to serve and protect our community, an act we often take for granted,” read Commissioner Randy Smith.

Looking around the room, Smith stated that he saw the faces of some who were first responders when the attacks happened, while others were in early childhood at the time. No matter the age or the length of time as a first responder, Smith stated that all were a part of the family that suffered that day.

While for some it was the attacks of that day that led them to become first responders, for others that may have been a deterrent.

“We certainly appreciate everything you do,” Smith said to the first responders in attendance.

Additionally, Smith said of the volunteers, “there is nothing greater than the heart of a volunteer.

A representative from each agency was presented a copy of the proclamation to take back to his or her department.

Local first responders from around Meigs County were on hand Thursday as the commissioners presented a proclamation in recognition of their service and in rememberance of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Pictured with the commissioners are the first responders in attendance for the proclamation. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-commissioners.jpg Local first responders from around Meigs County were on hand Thursday as the commissioners presented a proclamation in recognition of their service and in rememberance of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Pictured with the commissioners are the first responders in attendance for the proclamation.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews

