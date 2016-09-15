Eastern Homecoming slated for Sept. 23

The 2016 Eastern High School Homecoming Queen will be crowned during a halftime ceremony on Friday Sept. 23 as the Eagles host the South Gallia Rebels. Senior queen candidates are Katlyn Barber, Taylor Parker and Hannah Sharp. Pictured are the candidates, escorts and court (from left) Freshmen Attendant Hannah Faulisi, with escort Eion Marcinko; Sophomore Attendant Katlin Fick, with escort Isaiah Martindale; Katlyn Barber, with escort Jordan Chadwell; Taylor Parker, with escort John Little; Hannah Sharp, with escort Gary Blankenship; and Junior Attendant Sidney Cook, with escort Austin Coleman.

