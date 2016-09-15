Meigs Homecoming set for Sept. 23

The 2016 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen will be crowned during pregame cermonies on Friday, Sept. 23. Pregame activities, including the crowning will take place beginning at 6 p.m., leading up to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Marauders host the River Valley Raiders. The them for homecoming is “Rip the Raiders.” Queen candidates are Jade Dudding, Alliyah Pullins, Kendra Robie, Savannah Smith and Gracie Hoffman.

The 2016 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen will be crowned during pregame cermonies on Friday, Sept. 23. Pregame activities, including the crowning will take place beginning at 6 p.m., leading up to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Marauders host the River Valley Raiders. The them for homecoming is “Rip the Raiders.” Queen candidates are Jade Dudding, Alliyah Pullins, Kendra Robie, Savannah Smith and Gracie Hoffman. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-MeigsHomecoming.jpg The 2016 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen will be crowned during pregame cermonies on Friday, Sept. 23. Pregame activities, including the crowning will take place beginning at 6 p.m., leading up to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff as the Marauders host the River Valley Raiders. The them for homecoming is “Rip the Raiders.” Queen candidates are Jade Dudding, Alliyah Pullins, Kendra Robie, Savannah Smith and Gracie Hoffman.