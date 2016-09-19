Fire trucks, soldiers and the crowning of new queen

POMEROY — Lights and sirens as far as you could see and hear, boats lining the river front, soldiers in traditional Civil War attire and the crowning of a queen — the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest brought it all and much more.
The opening night saw the Fire Truck Parade featuring 42 trucks from 22 departments, according to a Facebook post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
With the Pomeroy trucks leading the way, the fire trucks turned on the lights and blasted the sirens as they made their way through the crowds of people along Main Street.
The trucks were followed by soldiers dressed in Civil War uniforms who were in town to participate in the Morgan’s Raid reenactment through Meigs County this weekend.
The Meigs Marauder Marching Band made their way through the parade route before ending on Court Street to play the Star Spangled Banner and other songs. The band made a return trip and performance less then 12 hours later, early Friday morning, playing again on Court Street and at the levy for a television broadcast.
The opening ceremony concluded with the crowning of the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen.
The three finalists, Sophie Carleton, Madalyn Wood and Katelin Ferguson, were asked one final question, following a series of interviews that had taken place earlier in the week.
After a brief deliberation by the judges, Carleton was crowned the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen. Wood was named first runnerup, with Ferguson as the second runnerup.
The new queen is a member of the Eastern High School Class of 2018.
After the crowning, Carleton said she decided to enter the pageant because the festival was something she had been going to since she was young, having grown up spending a lot of time in Pomeroy. The pageant was also an opportunity for her to “get out of the comfort zone.”
The festival continued Friday evening with vendors and live music on the riverfront throughout the evening.
Events were scheduled to conclude Saturday evening after the Sunday Times-Sentinel deadline. Additional coverage of the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.