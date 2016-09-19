Fire trucks, soldiers and the crowning of new queen

POMEROY — Lights and sirens as far as you could see and hear, boats lining the river front, soldiers in traditional Civil War attire and the crowning of a queen — the annual Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest brought it all and much more.

The opening night saw the Fire Truck Parade featuring 42 trucks from 22 departments, according to a Facebook post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.

With the Pomeroy trucks leading the way, the fire trucks turned on the lights and blasted the sirens as they made their way through the crowds of people along Main Street.

The trucks were followed by soldiers dressed in Civil War uniforms who were in town to participate in the Morgan’s Raid reenactment through Meigs County this weekend.

The Meigs Marauder Marching Band made their way through the parade route before ending on Court Street to play the Star Spangled Banner and other songs. The band made a return trip and performance less then 12 hours later, early Friday morning, playing again on Court Street and at the levy for a television broadcast.

The opening ceremony concluded with the crowning of the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen.

The three finalists, Sophie Carleton, Madalyn Wood and Katelin Ferguson, were asked one final question, following a series of interviews that had taken place earlier in the week.

After a brief deliberation by the judges, Carleton was crowned the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen. Wood was named first runnerup, with Ferguson as the second runnerup.

The new queen is a member of the Eastern High School Class of 2018.

After the crowning, Carleton said she decided to enter the pageant because the festival was something she had been going to since she was young, having grown up spending a lot of time in Pomeroy. The pageant was also an opportunity for her to “get out of the comfort zone.”

The festival continued Friday evening with vendors and live music on the riverfront throughout the evening.

Events were scheduled to conclude Saturday evening after the Sunday Times-Sentinel deadline. Additional coverage of the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

One of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department trucks leads more than three dozen others through the streets of Pomeroy on Thursday evening. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-1.jpg One of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department trucks leads more than three dozen others through the streets of Pomeroy on Thursday evening. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel The 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Sophie Carleton, far right, is pictured with (from left) second runner-up Katelin Ferguson and first runner-up Madalyn Wood. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-2.jpg The 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Sophie Carleton, far right, is pictured with (from left) second runner-up Katelin Ferguson and first runner-up Madalyn Wood. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel The flag corps of the Meigs Marauder Marching Band stands for the playing of the National Anthem. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-3.jpg The flag corps of the Meigs Marauder Marching Band stands for the playing of the National Anthem. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel Elena Musser leads to Meigs Marauder Marching Band down Main Street in Pomeroy on Thursday evening. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-4.jpg Elena Musser leads to Meigs Marauder Marching Band down Main Street in Pomeroy on Thursday evening. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel The Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department was among nearly two dozen departments from Meigs, Mason, Athens, Gallia and Jackson (West Virginia) counties to take part in the fire truck parade. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-5.jpg The Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department was among nearly two dozen departments from Meigs, Mason, Athens, Gallia and Jackson (West Virginia) counties to take part in the fire truck parade. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel Civil War soldiers march through the streets of Pomeroy during Thursday’s parade. The soldiers are in town as part of the Morgan’s Raid reenactment taking place this weekend. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-6.jpg Civil War soldiers march through the streets of Pomeroy during Thursday’s parade. The soldiers are in town as part of the Morgan’s Raid reenactment taking place this weekend. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel 2015 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Ashley Buchanan speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremony on Thursday evening before the crowning of the new queen. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-7.jpg 2015 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Ashley Buchanan speaks to the crowd at the opening ceremony on Thursday evening before the crowning of the new queen. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel Women dressed in Civil War-era clothing walk along with the soldiers in Thursday’s parade. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-8.jpg Women dressed in Civil War-era clothing walk along with the soldiers in Thursday’s parade. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel Past royalty and members of the community choir stand on the courthouse steps as they sing the National Anthem. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-9.jpg Past royalty and members of the community choir stand on the courthouse steps as they sing the National Anthem. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel The Ames-Bern Fire Department was one of many to take part in the fire truck parade. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-10.jpg The Ames-Bern Fire Department was one of many to take part in the fire truck parade. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel The Meigs County Courthouse was the stage for the opening ceremony of the Sternwheel Riverfest on Thursday evening. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sternwheel-11.jpg The Meigs County Courthouse was the stage for the opening ceremony of the Sternwheel Riverfest on Thursday evening. Sarah Hawley/Sentinel

Sternwheel Riverfest brings hundreds to Pomeroy