For the record

Probate Court

Marriage licenses were issued during the month of August to the following individuals:

Ryan Todd VanMatre and Tiffany Amber Mytko, both of Pomeroy.

Tyler Jacob Hendrix of Pomeroy and Katelyn Raelle Hill of Racine.

Ivan Pearl Powell and Elizabeth Jeanette Nutter, both of Rutland.

Wyatt Marshall Ball of Middleport and Annisha Gabrielle Kopec of Middleport.

Kelly King of Nelsonville and Mary Louise Donaldson of Albany.

John Westley Mossman of Gallipolis and Betty Darlene Crouso of Racine.

Ernest Sellers Jr. and Megan Marie McGee of Long Bottom.

Common Pleas Court

An action of divorce was filed by Jewell Clemons against Gregory Clemons.

An action of foreclosure was filed by Farmers Bank and Savings Company against David J. Cline.