One killed in Saturday crash

RACINE — A Racine woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

According to the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Theresa Bell, 55, of Racine, was driving southbound on Bashan Road near Nease Hollow Road when her vehicle went off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned before striking a tree.

Bell was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:59 a.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.