2016 Sternwheel Riverfest comes to a close

Live music on Saturday evening concluded the 2016 Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest. People on land and water turned out for the final day of the festival, enjoying music from The Wild Honeybees while browsing through vendors and enjoying traditional festival food such as fries and funnel cakes. The three-day festival brought people from around the area beginning on Thursday with the fire truck parade and queen crowning. By Sunday, boats and visitors had left, with only the cleanup remaining.

