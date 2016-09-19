Jewish minister to preach revival at Ash Street Church

MIDDLEPORT — Ash Street Church will be the host for a first-time event this coming weekend, as it hosts Jewish minister the Rev. Dennis Karp for a three-day revival.

Karp, who works with Chosen People Ministries, will preach at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25.

Ash Street Church Pastor Mark Morrow told the Sentinel that this is the first time a Jewish minister who came to faith in Jesus as the Messiah will be preaching a revival at the church, and possibly the first time in the tri-county region.

Morrow explained that Jews are rare in rural areas, and that is a great privilege to have Karp come to the area and preach a revival. Morrow noted that Karp was initially not scheduled to be in the area, but had been here two years ago for a community service, therefore it was requested that he be the one to come back to preach the revival.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Morrow said.

Karp is expected to share his story and preach the depth and riches of the Gospel from a Jewish perspective.

The Jews are considered to be God’s chosen people, with the traditional Jewish faith not recognizing Jesus as the Messiah.

Karp and others with Chosen People Ministries have come to recognize Jesus as the Messiah. Chosen People Ministries is a 100-year-old international Jewish ministry committed to bringing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, especially to Jews.

Karp lives in Virginia and is a pastor at a church in Maryland.

Following the Sunday night service, a time of fellowship and refreshments will allow for those in attendance to speak with Karp.