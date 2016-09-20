Riders raise funds for St. Jude Hospital

RUTLAND — Riders, horses, spectators and volunteers gathered this past weekend for the 21st annual St. Jude Trail Ride at the Dill Farm near Rutland.

Over the past 20 years, the event has raised more than $200,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the 21st year was no exception.

Approximately 150 riders and dozens of volunteers were on hand Saturday for the 10-mile trail ride through Rutland Township.

While the main ride took place on Saturday afternoon, Isabel Dill, one of the organizers of the event, said that people began arriving the Sunday before the ride to camp. By Thursday, many more campers had arrived, with the large field full of horse trailers and campers by Saturday.

On Friday evening, a DJ was brought in to provide entertainment to those who were camping.

On Saturday, following the trail ride, a hog roast was held and prizes were awarded. The two hogs were donated by Farmers Bank and Home National Bank and were purchased at the Meigs County Fair.

Isabel and Michael Dill, along with their four children, and about 50 of their closest friends and family members, help pull off the ride each year. The couple will soon celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary, which means the ride has been a part of their life together for 21 years, long before their children arrived.

Mike Dill said that the ride has grown over the years, from raising less than $100 the first year to becoming a multiple-day event. He said that it is the work of many volunteers who have worked over the years to make the event as successful as it has become.

“If we help one child it is worth it,” said Mike Dill.

Beth Sergent, managing editor of the Point Pleasant Register, contributed to this report.

