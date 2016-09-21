Sentinel office moving to new home Oct. 1

POMEROY — For the next few days, visitors to The Daily Sentinel office may notice boxes being packed and items being removed.

No need to worry, though, as we are simply moving around the corner and down the street to better serve our readers and the community.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, The Daily Sentinel will be moving from its home for the past several decades at 111 Court St.

By the time the office reopens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, we will be in our new location at 109 W. Second St., Pomeroy, a building which we will share with Grueser and Associates Accounting.

“We are excited to be moving into newer, updated space more suitable to our needs. We are also glad to be staying in the downtown area,” said Publisher Bud Hunt of the move to the new location.

The Sentinel’s downtown location will allow for it to remain near the center of Meigs County government and several events which take place throughout the year.

“We’re excited to be moving to a new building that better meets our needs, but most importantly, we will continue to be in the downtown area, just a short walk from our current location. I think folks will like the new location. I know I do,” said Ohio Valley Publishing Editor Michael Johnson.

“This is a busy and exciting time at the Sentinel. Coming back on board earlier this month, I knew the move would be happening soon after,” said Sentinel Managing Editor Sarah Hawley. “I am looking forward to working in the new office, which will allow for me to have a comfortable space to meet with customers and readers who stop in to share their ideas and events.”

Moving is no easy task, and we have enlisted some help of those much stronger than those of us at the Sentinel to assist on moving day.

“We also want to thank coach Mike Bartrum and his Meigs High School football players and staff for offering to lend us many hands during the moving process,” Johnson said.

Once we are settled, an open house will be conducted to welcome the community into the new office.

“I invite our readers to stop in and see our new offices,” Hunt said.

In the meantime, please excuse our mess and the stacks of boxes as we load up and prepare to move. We will remain open at the current location until moving day.

The Daily Sentinel will be open at its new location Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.) beginning Oct. 4.