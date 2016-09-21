10th Reunion on the River this weekend

POMEROY — The 10th Meigs Local Alumni Association Reunion on the River will take place this weekend with activities scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s activities will take place at Farmers Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School, while the events on Saturday will take place in downtown Pomeroy on the parking lot and Court Street.

Homecoming festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the crowning of the queen and pregame activities.

The Meigs Local Alumni Association will recognize distinguished alumni and service award recipients, Jackie Welker, Dr. Jared Sheets, SMSgt. Christopher Knight and Kathy Reed, at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Kickoff of the football game versus River Valley will take place at 7:30 p.m., with the alumni band performing at halftime.

The event will resume on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with food, craft and other vendors on the parking lot, as well as kids inflatables and games. Admission is free.

The Alumni Parade will begin at 1 p.m., with lineup starting at 12:30 p.m. There is to be no parking of non-parade vehicles at the ball fields.

The “Court Street Extravaganza” with music from The Marauder will be held from 6-9 p.m., followed by DJ Kip Grueser.

Maroon and gold flags along the Pomeroy parking lot and walking path signify the upcoming alumni activities. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-Alumni-flags.jpg Maroon and gold flags along the Pomeroy parking lot and walking path signify the upcoming alumni activities.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews

