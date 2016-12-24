Ohio House sets days for possible veto override votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has scheduled session dates next week to consider overriding one or more vetoes by Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik).

A spokesman says sessions scheduled by Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger for Wednesday and Thursday are only tentative.

The Legislature is awaiting decisions on a slew of bills it sent to the Republican governor during its lame duck session. Kasich faces a Tuesday deadline.

The governor is widely expected to veto a bill that would make Ohio’s renewable energy targets optional for three years. Kasich supported a compromise that had frozen the mandates for use of solar, wind and other alternative energy while lawmakers studied the matter. He said he’d veto an extension of the freeze.

Lawmakers also may try to reverse Kasich’s veto of a heartbeat abortion ban.