Bobcats for Life collecting items

POMEROY — Bobcats for Life, the pro­life group at Ohio University founded by Southern 2015 graduate, Jacob Hoback, will be holding a motherhood campaign on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Powell’s Foodfair in Pomeroy. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who have old toddler clothes, toys, and other accessories are encouraged to come and drop them off. The group will be donating all of the items to local pregnancy resource centers, Goodwills, and other charitable organizations so that mothers who are struggling or will struggle to raise a child will be aided.

“Stopping the killing of 3,000 babies per day is absolutely our number one goal. However, we realize that abortion isn’t just an issue that needs to be fixed in the courts; it’s an issue that needs to be fixed in the hearts. If we can help mothers in raising their children, then the decision to choose life will come much easier,” stated Bobcats for Life President Jacob Hoback of the event.

For more information visit bobcatsforlife.com.