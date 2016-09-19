Antique Machine Show this weekend

ALBANY — The Athens County Antique Machine Show will be held Sept. 24-25 at Lake Snowden in Albany.

The event will include antique and classic tractors, old farm and oil field machines, crafts and flea market, entertainment, a pedal tractor pull, kid games, tractor games, a parade, Chinese auction and much more. Camping is available and food will be served all day.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information visit www.athenscountyantiquemachineryclub.com or contact club president Bruce Russell at (740) 664-2112.