God’s Kids Korner

MERRY CHRISTMAS! By now, I bet all of you are anxious to open your presents and celebrate the holiday this Sunday.

But I hope in all your excitement, there is one gift you will not forget about. It’s not in any box, so don’t go looking under your tree for another package. Did you ever think of Jesus as a gift? Well, He was the very special One sent to us by His Father – God.

God knew that we needed someone to help us to be good people and get ready for heaven when we die. God had a plan, and Jesus agreed to be the biggest part of that plan. We don’t normally think of a living person as being a gift. However, the greatest present in the whole world was a person. His name was Jesus. God always gives good gifts, but the greatest present of all to each one of us was and still is the gift of Jesus Christ.

Jesus didn’t come wrapped up in a pretty box with a bow. No, He was born into the world 2000 years ago in the town of Bethlehem. He was born in a cattle stall with animals around Him and wrapped in rags, so He wouldn’t be cold. His mother Mary and His earthly Father Joseph loved Him very much and raised Him just as God instructed them to do. He is God’s gift to the whole world and that includes each one of us. Ask someone to read you the story about Jesus’ birth. You’ll find it in the Bible in Luke 2: 1-20.

Let’s say a Christmas prayer. Dear God, thank You for sending Jesus Christ who is the greatest gift in the whole world. Help us to know His life and His love and to share that love with others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

The Greatest Gift

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

