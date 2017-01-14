Small victories add up

Welcome to 2017, fellow 2016 survivors!

For me, January 1st feels more like a reset button than a date on the calendar. A time to wipe the slate clean, erase last year’s dust and start again.

With our brand new chapters underway, hundreds of blank pages await us. Our stories are sure to include ups and downs, twists and turns, successes and disappointments and everything in between. Although many parts of our journeys, especially the unexpected ones, will be beyond our control, there will be plenty of opportunities to choose our own adventures and adjust accordingly, as we go.

This year, as I write my own new story, I intend to keep small victories as the central and recurring theme. Instead of making historically fragile resolutions, then shamefully inventorying what I didn’t accomplish, I have created a series of weekly goals. They are simple, attainable, beneficial and much easier to commit to than the broken resolutions of new years past.

My list of goals for the new year involve engaging in more of what I love or need, and doing less of what I don’t. Things like laughing, writing, loving and giving have found their way into the more column, with a variety of unhealthy practices, bad behaviors and negative influences filling the less column. If I can adhere to these simple commitments, one week at a time, I will be able to celebrate many small, but significant, personal accomplishments this time next year.

Ellen Goodman, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and syndicated columnist, once said, “We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives…not looking for flaws, but for potential.”

As we each reflect on where we’ve been, where we are and where we want to be, let us remember that, as long as we are living, we are works in progress—not final drafts.

Two weeks down, 50 more to go.

Write, edit, repeat.

Riverfront Reflections

By Jennifer Walker Contributing columnist

Jennifer Walker owns Osmosis Marketing Solutions, a Gallia County business specializing in PR, marketing and social media management.

