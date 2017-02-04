Meigs Health Matters

Friday, Feb. 3 was the American Heart Associations “Go Red for Women” day in effort to raise awareness about women and cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association stated: heart disease and stroke is the number one killer of women “claiming the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year.”

Symptoms of heart attack or stroke may be different for women in comparison to men. Symptoms of a heart attack in women are: chest discomfort or other discomfort in areas of the upper body, such as the arm, jaws, back, neck, or stomach; shortness of breath; breaking out in cold sweats; nausea; or lightheadedness. Symptoms of a stroke are: sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arms or legs, potentially on one side of the body; sudden confusion; trouble speaking; sudden trouble seeing or walking; dizziness; loss of coordination; or a sudden severe headache. If you or someone you know are experiencing any of these symptoms call 9-1-1 immediately. Early detection and action are key.

Monitoring your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI) can be good indicators of your cardiovascular health. All of these can be checked and monitored on a regular basis by routinely visiting your primary care provider. To keep your heart healthy, proper nutrition, regular exercise and not smoking are recommended. For more information about cardiovascular disease you can visit goredforwomen.org. To get involved in the fight to prevent chronic disease and promote a healthy lifestyle contact Laura Cleland at laura.cleland@meigs-health.com or call (740) 992-6626 Ext 1031.

Cardiovascular disease can be a very complex disease. The information in this article is intended to be informative and should in no way replace the advice of a medical professional. To find out if you are living with cardiovascular disease, contact a primary care physician in your area.

Laura Cleland, Meigs County Health Department Health Educator.

Cleland http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.5-PPR-Laura-Cleland.jpg Cleland

‘Go Red for Women Day’