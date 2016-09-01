Be kind and watch out for others

It is one thing to mow a lawn, but it is another thing to trim it well.

Trimming makes an absolute difference. One area of my yard important to me to keep trimmed well is down in front along the ditches. The slope of my yard makes it hard to keep the ditches trimmed, but there is a certain factor that is more bothersome.

Constant rain keeps the ditches too soft with drainage to “get in among it” with a mower or weed eater to maintain my yard trimmage (pardon the grammar), and we have gotten a lot of rain this summer, for sure. The frequent rains have kept ditch work inaccessible to me, which means that the ditches have remained rather grassy and unkempt this summer. It has frustrated me to no end. People who say we need more rain need to tell that to my yard.

But, as we recently went a few days without getting any rain, I surmised I might be able to get some trimming done in my ditches without getting my shoes sucked off by the mire. The only problem was the heat and humidity that day, but I determined I would take my time.

The heart surgery I had probably was good for my heart, but the rest of me is still having to deal with repercussions, particularly my legs and feet. So, times are when I am doing yard work that I have to stop and rest a bit.

After matriculating the first ditch for a while, I had to take a break. I shut down the weed eater and walked up on the bank. I sat down on the ground leaning against the tongue of the wagon hooked to the four-wheeler. I was rather comfortable in that position as I watched traffic whiz by.

It was not long, however, that a gentleman in a nice-looking pickup truck slowed down a bit as he passed by. A short time later, he returned in the other direction moving slowly. He was peering through the passenger-side window in my direction. I could tell he was checking if I was OK. I raised up, and flashed a thumbs-up that I was indeed OK. He nodded and went on down the road a bit where he turned around to continue in the original direction.

I finally got the trimming done on the first ditch, and started work on the second one. However, when I got tired, I took another break. This time I lay down on the ground and propped my feet up on the wagon. A short time later, a pretty lady stopped and asked directly if I was OK, saying that she has read my articles about the incidents of things rolling down our hill out into the road, wondering if that was the case for me. I thanked her for stopping to check and assured her I was fine.

You know, I really appreciated those two people watching out for me. They took time out of their traveling to check on me. Theirs were acts of noble kindness. From my heart, I commend them openly. But, their thoughtful watch care gives us a certain spiritual lesson to think about.

The Scripture by the hand of Apostle Paul points out to us that we should “Look … every man also on the things of others.” In other words, we should watch out for others while we are doing what we do for ourselves. These two people I cited were, in so many terms, watching out for themselves as they drove along WV Route 62, but they also made a kind effort in watching out for me.

By contrast, consider that you never know when someone may need your assistance. You never know when someone may need a kind word. You never know when someone may need a friendly gesture. Be willing to watch out for others even though you think it may not be necessary, or even though you may not feel like, or even though you think you do not have time. Watching out for others can make a difference in this society in which we live.

In the meantime, I probably need to be careful of the countenance I present when taking a rest from my yard work. But, just in case, you might want to double-check if I definitely look departed.

http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Branch-Ron.jpg

By Ron Branch Pastor

The Rev. Ron Branch is pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va.

The Rev. Ron Branch is pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va.