Harvest of fall programs planned at Bossard

As we turn our calendars to September, we commemorate Labor Day and, with it, the end of another busy summer in Gallia County.

According to The Old Farmer’s 2016 Almanac, the first day of autumn falls on Thursday, Sept. 22, only a few weeks from now. The season of autumn is a favorite of many as temperatures are much cooler than those of the warm summer months. There are many beloved pastimes to enjoy in the fall, including hayrides, pumpkin carving and decorating, fall foliage outings, and fall festivals, particularly the Bob Evans Farm Festival in October.

Your local library is planning a harvest of exciting programs for you and your family this fall.

In partnership with the O.O. McIntyre Park District, Bossard Memorial Library is pleased to announce the second StoryWalk, to be held at McIntyre Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This fun-filled event will allow participants to read the children’s story “My Lucky Day” while walking along one of the scenic paths at the park. Once participants have enjoyed the StoryWalk, they will have the opportunity to make a special craft to commemorate the day.

The library is pleased to announce an interesting program with Dr. Samuel Wilson, history professor at the University of Rio Grande, as he provides a lecture and offers a book sale/signing on his recent publication Bill Lambert, World War I Flying Ace. This event, to be held in the Library’s Switzer Room, is set for Sunday, Sept. 11, with a book signing from 1-1:30 p.m. and a lecture beginning thereafter, to be followed by a final signing from 2:30-3:00 p.m. During the lecture, you will learn the fascinating life story of Capt. Lambert, a World War I pilot from Ironton.

Rounding out the harvest of programs will be the exciting opportunity for those in the tri-state area to experience the world-renowned Bodies Revealed exhibition, which opens to the public at no admission cost on Sept. 25. The Bodies Revealed exhibit offers visitors an unparalleled chance to explore, experience and celebrate the wonder of the human form.

To guarantee a time of entry, reservations can be made online at bossardlibrary.org beginning Sept. 9. Readers have access to information about the exhibition on the library’s website, including frequently asked questions, educator guides for all levels, and details to assist in planning a visit.

As summer winds down and we turn to autumn, temperatures will be ideal for booking a bike from the library and enjoying a ride on the Rails to Trails Bike Path. I hope to see you and your family in the library during September, a time described on the pages of The Old Farmer’s 2016 Almanac as “fine for Popsicles and snow cones; beware of tropical cyclones! Batten hatches: showery patches. Cooler and drier — kindle an evening fire. Orchard branches laden bend, under the plunders of summer’s end.”

http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Saunders-Debbie.jpg

By Debbie Saunders Contributing Columnist

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

Debbie Saunders is director of Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.