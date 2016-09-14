The collapse of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from a reported bout of pneumonia over the weekend is the very reason voters need to see health records on both presidential candidates.

Clinton nor Republican candidate Donald Trump have released completed health records at this point. In the days following her collapse, both candidates have said they will release additional medical records. Whether that is a complete disclosure yet remains to be seen.

And, if she was suffering from pneumonia why did that not get disclosed until there was an incident to which the campaign had to respond?

The presidency is a hard, demanding job with pressures to which few of us can relate. Voters have a right to know how the person they’re electing can be expected to hold up under the physical and mental strain.

Clinton has had health issues in the past. There is a reason for questions to be asked. And, she didn’t exactly get a ringing endorsement from Ohio senate candidate Ted Strickland this week, either. When speaking to a group of supporters, he said Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, was ready to become president, if necessary.

She has come under criticism in some circles for lack of a press conference, a cynical person might suggest she is keeping the press at arm’s length to avoid closer scrutiny of her health. A lingering, persistent cough hasn’t helped allay any health questions, either.

Trump hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about his health background, either. To date, he has released a letter from his doctor which says Trump is healthy. It’s far from a full disclosure and an argument could be made that Trump is being just as evasive as not releasing anything at all. He has attacked Clinton for a lot less on the campaign trail than her health. Is this a case of not wanting to call her out because he might have something in his health past?

There is no litmus test of what should or should not be disclosed by candidates when they run for our nation’s highest office. However, voters have a right to expect openness from one they choose to lead our republic.

For all the talk of 70 being the new 60, 60 the new 50, 50 the new 40, etc., health problems are more prominent once a person reaches 68 and 70 (Clinton’s and Trump’s ages, respectively). We are all too familiar with health problems being hidden by past presidents and presidential candidates — in some cases with a mea culpa from the media. One would think in the age of a 24/7 news cycle, something could not possible slip by as it did in the past.

It’s worth noting, though, that Clinton’s near-collapse was not captured by any member of the press, but by a bystander with a phone.

Let’s not buy a pig in a poke when it comes to Clinton or Trump and how healthy either one is this year.