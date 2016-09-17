With job title comes responsibility

Seven years and one day after I began my journalism career as a sports reporter for Ohio Valley Publishing, I’m back.

This time it isn’t sports but news that brought me back home to Meigs County and Ohio Valley Publishing.

You see, while sports gave me my start, it was the transition to news in December 2011 where I found my career and my passion. As much as I loved the Friday night lights and the buzzer-beater victories, there is something about reporting on the activities of law enforcement, government officials and the area schools and youth that cannot be replaced.

Leaving the comforts of Meigs County and the place that gave me my start was not easy, but in April 2014 I did just that. In my time away I have grown, both as a person and as a journalist, preparing me to take on this new and exciting role with The Daily Sentinel.

As the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel, I will also be the reporter for the county, with the assistance of a host of freelancers, putting out a paper five days a week.

With the title comes responsibility.

So here is my promise to each of you as readers of this paper, the customers I am here to work every day on behalf of: There will be bumps along the way. I will not make it to every event. I will not make it to every meeting. No matter how much time and effort I put in, something will be missed. There will be mistakes. I am not perfect and will never claim to be.

That being said, it is my promise to the readers and community members in this county and beyond that I will work every day to do my personal best to bring the news you need, want and deserve from your daily newspaper.

I want to see this paper be what I know it can be. I want to see it succeed. I want to see it grow.

I also know that I cannot do it alone. I will need the help of each one of you.

So how can you help me to get the news out to you each day?

Send in your news tips, events and information. If you know of something going on, please let me know.

Have a suggestion, constructive criticism, comment or praise? Let me know. I want to interact with the readers and the community. It is the best way for me to know if I am providing the news coverage you need and want.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or download the app. This is one of the quickest ways to find out about breaking news as it happens. Coverage will always appear in the daily print editions, but we also utilize social media and our website to get news out quickly.

Have a love for writing or attending community events? Ask me how you can help The Daily Sentinel with coverage of fun events such as the Sternwheel Festival or Party in the Park.

http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_100_4744-2.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews

Reach Sarah Hawley at 740-992-2155 ext. 2555 or on Twitter @SarahHawleyNews