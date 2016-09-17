Social Security joins Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Social Security joins you and your family in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

We know the contributions of Hispanics can be traced to before the origins of the United States with the discovery, exploration and naming of many places in our nation, such as state names like California, Colorado and Texas, and city names like San Antonio, Santa Barbara and Boca Raton. Hispanics have influenced every facet of life, from language to our cultural development.

Hispanics play a crucial role in American life. The most important things to you are your family and maintaining the feeling of individuality through your language. That’s why Social Security provides a website — www.segurosocial.gov — with a variety of publications and services in Spanish that are important to you and your family. If you need to apply for your first Social Security number or a get a replacement Social Security card, we invite you to read our publications Social Security Numbers for Children and Your Social Security Number and Card.

We offer a toll free number, 1-800-772-1213, which provides automated instructions for Spanish speakers. We also try to have employees available on the phone and in many of our offices who speak Spanish.

However, if you need an interpreter, you can go to www.segurosocial.gov/espanol/interpreter.htm to find out more about our free interpreter services.

Just as grandparents help guide their grandchildren through life’s journey, we at Social Security are with you throughout yours. The services we provide guide you through your journey from birth, with your first social security card, to your dream of a secure retirement.

You don’t have to wait to find out what your retirement benefits may be. We provide the Retirement Estimator, one of our most popular online calculators, in Spanish. It offers instant, approximate estimates of your future retirement benefits. Try it for yourself at www.segurosocial.gov/calculador.

Remember what your father wisely said to you: “It is up to this generation to secure our community’s today and tomorrow.” Whether it’s through our website, visiting one of our offices, or calling our toll free number, we at Social Security maintain our commitment of providing first-class service to the nation’s growing Latino community.

To learn more, visit www.segurosocial.gov.

By Marcus Geiger For the Register

Marcus Geiger is Social Security district manager in Gallipolis.

