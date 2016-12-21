White Falcons crush Lancers

MASON, W. Va. — As expected, Wahama had no trouble at all in this one.

That’s because the host White Falcons, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys basketball tilt on Tuesday night, soared past the winless Federal Hocking Lancers 79-41 at Gary Clark Court.

The White Falcons outscored Federal Hocking 14-4 in the first quarter, maintained a 28-17 halftime advantage, then erupted for 51 second-half points — including winning the third period 26-10.

Wahama hammered the Lancers 51-24 in the second half, doubling its cushion to 54-27 following three.

With the win, the White Falcons are now an even 2-2 — both overall and in the TVC-Hocking.

Federal Hocking fell to 0-8, and 0-5 in the league.

Philip Hoffman poured in 26 points to pace the White Falcons, amassing 10 total field goals on 14 shot attempts —along with making 5-of-6 free throws.

Right behind Hoffman was Noah Litchfield, who amounted 20 points on nine total field goals with 15 shot attempts.

Randy Lantz, on five field goals and a free throw, landed double digits with 11 points.

As a team, Wahama shot 28-of-48 from inside the arc, while making all four of its three-point tries.

Hoffman, Litchfield, Mason Hildredth and Jacob Lloyd all drained a three-point goal.

Hildredth had five points, as Lloyd, Tyler Bumgarner and Abram Pauley posted four points apiece.

Isaiah Pauley made a pair of foul shots, while Abram Pauley and Bumgarner both garnered two field goals.

Litchfield, Lloyd and Travis Kearns (three points) all split a pair of free throws.

The Lancers were 10-of-24 from two-point range, and 4-of-6 from deep, thanks to 3-of-4 — all in the second stanza — by Deakin Hatfield.

Hatfield had 11 points, as Jared Hank hit game-high honors for Federal Hocking — racking up 14 points on six total field goals and a free throw.

Hank had the club’s only other three in the third, as his field goal — along with one by Braden Gould —gave Federal Hocking its four first-quarter points.

Gould finished with three field goals and 2-of-4 foul shots for eight, as Quinton Basim, Bradley Russell and Bryce Gate all added a bucket.

The White Falcons return home, and will host Mason County rival Point Pleasant, on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

