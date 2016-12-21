Belpre grounds Eagles, 74-58

BELPRE, Ohio — Take care of the ball, and the rest will be taken care of.

The Belpre boys basketball team committed 12 fewer turnovers than Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Eastern, on Thursday night in Washington County, as the Golden Eagles rolled to a 74-58 victory.

Eastern (3-3, 3-2 TVC Hocking) trailed 15-to-12 after eight minutes of play, and the hosts extended the lead to 30-22 by halftime.

Belpre (2-3, 2-2) outscored the Eagles by a 26-15 clip in the third quarter, and the Orange and Black led 56-37 with eight minutes to play.

Eastern scored 21 points in the finale, but the Golden Eagles sealed the 74-58 victory with 18 fourth quarter points.

For the game, Eastern outrebounded the Golden Eagles by a 34-33 edge, but Belpre won the turnover battle by a 22-10 clip.

Eastern shot 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the free throw line and 24-of-43 (55.8 percent) from the field, including 2-of-8 (25 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, BHS was 18-of-30 (60 percent) from the stripe and 26-of-54 (48.1 percent) from the field, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from deep.

EHS senior Jett Facemyer led the Green, White and Gold with 28 points, followed by Jon Wolfe with 12 points and Sharp Facemyer with 10. Garrett Barringer scored four points for the Eagles, while Corbett Catlett and John Little both added two points.

Catlett pulled in a team-best eight rebounds for EHS, while Wolfe added six. Wolfe and Catlett each had two assists to lead Eastern. Wolfe also led the Eagle defense with two steals.

Belpre was led by Deijon Bedgood with a double-double effort of 30 points and 10 rebounds, to go with a game-best four assists. Next for the victors was Mythius Houghton with 14 points, followed by Cole Knotts with eight. Nate Godfrey and Brandon Simoniette both scored six points, Logan Adams added five, while Jeremiah Stitt and Ryan Simoniette scored three and two points respectively.

Eastern will have a chance to avenge this setback on February 3, when these teams face off in Tuppers Plains.

The Green, White and Gold have just one more game before the new year, as Point Pleasant visits ‘The Nest’ on December 30.

