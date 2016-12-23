Lady Lions claw past OVCS, 37-35

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Sometimes you just go cold at the exact wrong moment.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team was held scoreless for nearly five minutes in the fourth quarter, on Thursday night in Gallia County, as visiting Teays Valley Christian roared back to take a 37-35 victory.

The Lady Defenders (3-5) hit 5-of-11 field goal attempts, including one trifecta, in the opening quarter, as the hosts built an 11-7 lead.

The OVCS advantage remained at four, 15-11, 2:30 into the second quarter, but Teays Valley Christian (3-6) broke through with a 7-0 run and led 18-15 with 2:25 left in the first half. OVCS senior Katie Bradley sank her second three-pointer of the half, with 20 seconds left, and the teams headed into the locker rooms tied at 18.

The Lady Defenders began the second half with a 7-2 run, but TVCS claimed six of the next eight points to cut OVCS lead to 27-26, with eight minutes to play.

The hosts scored five of the first seven points of the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 32-28. The Lady Lions took their first lead of the second half at 33-32, with 1:15 to play, and they extended the advantage to two possessions with a triple at the 38-second mark.

OVCS pulled within one-point on Bradley’s third trifecta of the game, which came with 27 seconds left. TVCS made 1-of-2 free throws to make it a two-point game with 25 seconds to play, and the Lady Defenders’ potential game-winning three-pointer missed, giving the Lady Lions a 37-35 victory.

For the game, the Lady Defenders held a 27-to-19 rebounding advantage, including 8-to-6 on the offensive glass. However, TVCS committed just 13 turnovers, while Ohio Valley Christian gave the ball away 21 times.

OVCS shot 15-of-41 (36.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-18 (27.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Teays Valley Christian was 15-of-46 (32.6 percent), including 3-of-17 (17.6 percent) from three-point range. Both teams attempted eight free throws in the game, with TVCS making four and OVCS missing all eight tries.

Bradley led the Lady Defenders with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Cori Hutchison and Emily Childers both chipped in with five points and five boards. Rachel Sargent and Kristen Durst both scored four points, with Sargent posting five rebounds and a game-best seven assists.

Childers led the OVCS defense with three steals, followed by Bradley with two.

Holly Edwards led the victors with 25 points, followed by Emily Hatfield with five points and a team-best seven rebounds. Katie Lucas and Maddie Lambert rounded out the TVCS scoring with four and three points respectively. Lambert and Abby Adams tied for a team-best with three assists each, while Edwards led the defense with four steals and a blocked shot.

These teams will meet again on January 20, at TVCS.

The Lady Defenders will have a long layoff until their next game, which is on January 10, when they visit Cross Lanes Christian.

