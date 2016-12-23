Lady Eagles blitz Belpre, 61-41

BELPRE, Ohio — Belpre senior Cheyenne Barker reached 1,000 points for her career, but a 25-10 third quarter surge ultimately allowed visiting Eastern to spoil the party Thursday night following a 61-41 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball contest in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles (9-1, 6-1 TVC Hocking) had five different players score en route to an early 13-5 first quarter lead, then Laura Pullins scored six points as the Green and White made a small 12-10 run to extend their cushion out to 25-15 at the break.

EHS — which hit seven of the 13 made three-pointers in the contest — netted five trifectas during that pivotal third quarter push, which allowed the guests to extend the lead out to 50-25 headed into the finale.

The Lady Golden Eagles (8-2, 6-1) hit half of their trifectas down the stretch as part of a 16-11 run to close regulation, but the hosts ultimately came up way short in their rally bid.

Barker — who entered the contest needing four points to reach quadruple digits — was limited to just two points in the first half, but Barker canned a pair of free throws at the 6:41 mark of the third to reach the milestone.

Barker finished the night with 15 points, which included a trio of successful three-pointers down the stretch.

Eastern made 26 total field goals in the contest and also went 2-of-8 at the free throw line for 25 percent.

Both Madison Williams and Laura Pullins led EHS with matching game-highs of 19 points apiece. The duo accounted for all five third quarter trifectas, with Williams scoring 13 of her points in that canto alone.

Jess Parker was next with nine points, while Elizabeth Collins and Becca Pullins were next with seven points and five markers. Kelsey Casto completed the winning tally with two points.

The hosts netted 13 totals field goals and also went 9-of-16 at the charity stripe for 56 percent. Kyanna Ray followed Barker with nine points, while Kyra Waderker and Abby LaFatch respectively added five and four markers.

Daisy Cowdery and Kaitlin Richards were next with two points apiece, while Trinidy King and Savannah Hart each had one point to round out the BHS tally.

