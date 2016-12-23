Bison hold off Hannan, 74-60

ASHTON, W.Va. — The Wildcats simply dug a hole too deep to get out of.

The Hannan boys basketball team trailed by 12 points, eight minutes into Friday night’s showdown with visiting Buffalo, and the Wildcats never recovered, falling by a 74-60 final count.

The Bison (2-2) outscored Hannan (2-4) by a 21-to-9 clip in the opening stanza, and extended the lead to 15 points, 37-22, by halftime.

In a fast-paced third period, Buffalo outscored the hosts 22-to-19, expanding the BHS lead to 59-41 with eight minutes to play.

Hannan won the final period by a 19-to-15 count, but it was too little, too late, as the Bison claimed the 74-60 victory.

The Wildcats were led by sophomore Dalton Coleman, who rained in a team-best four trifectas en route to 22 points. HHS junior Malachi Cade and senior Corey Hudnall both connected on three triples, scoring 21 and 15 points respectively. Rounding out the HHS scoring was Logan Nibert with two points.

Buffalo senior Austin Starcher made a game-best seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead all scorers. Next for BHS was Ethan Burgess with 12 points and Jarrett Bailey with 10, followed by Tyler Morlachetta with eight, John Booth with six and Nick Salgado with five. Nathan Casto and Ty Parkins both scored four points in the win, while Drake Fertig added two markers.

Both teams made six free throw attempts, Hannan in 10 attempts and Buffalo in 15 tries.

Hannan will look to avenge this loss on February 14, when the Wildcats and Bison clash in Putnam County.

The Wildcats will try to snap their current three-game losing skid on Thursday, when Wahama visits Ashton for an in-county showdown.

