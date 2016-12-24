Ravenswood rolls Tornadoes, 87-38

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Sometimes it just isn’t your night.

The Southern boys basketball team ran into a buzz-saw on Friday night, as non-conference host Ravenswood claimed an 87-38 victory in ‘The Pit’.

The Red Devils (3-1) scored the first 17 points of the night and ended the first quarter with a 19-6 advantage. RHS outscored Southern (4-3) by a 32-to-12 clip in the second quarter and the hosts took a 51-18 lead into the break.

Ravenswood pushed its lead as high as 54 in the second half and the Red Devils cruised to the 87-38 victory.

The Red Devils won the rebounding battle by a 46-22 count, including 15-to-8 on the offensive glass. RHS also held a 22-to-8 advantage in assists and a 9-to-6 edge in steals. Ravenswood committed 11 turnovers in the win, six of which came in the final quarter. Southern committed 16 turnovers in the setback.

The Purple and Gold shot 9-of-12 (75 percent) from the free throw line and 12-of-54 (22.2 percent) from the field, including 5-of-26 (19.2 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Ravenswood was 19-of-25 (76 percent) from the stripe and 28-of-59 (47.5 percent) from the field, including 12-of-32 (37.5 percent) from three-point range.

Southern was led by Dylan Smith and Tylar Blevins with eight points apiece, followed by Weston Thorla, Kody Greene and Trey Pickens with five points apiece. Crenson Rogers scored four points and pulled in a team-best five rebounds, while Blake Johnson chipped in with three points.

Smith and Pickens both pulled in five boards for the Purple and Gold, while Smith, Blevins and Clayton Wood each had two assists. Smith also led the Southern defensively, picking up a pair of steals.

Ravenswood was led by senior Riley Heatherington with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots. Isaiah Morgan was next for RHS, posting 20 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Stephen Dawson scored 15 points, Jayden Rhodes added 13 points and a game-high four steals, while Blake Bennett contributed eight points.

Southern continues non-league play on Friday, when Nelsonville-York visits Racine. The Red Devils are back in action on Thursday, when Lincoln invades Jackson County.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

