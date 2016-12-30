2016 Coaches Corner Classic wrestling action

Here are some scenes from Thursday’s annual Coaches Corner Classic Wrestling Invitational at Gallia Academy High School.

River Valley senior Robert Drummond (top) captured the heavyweight weight class championship as part of Thursday’s Coaches Corner Classic.

Eastern’s Daniel Harris (bottom) wrestles Caldwell’s Zebb Liston during Thursday’s annual Coaches Corner Classic.

Meigs senior Trae Hood (top) wrestles Fairland’s Mason Cox for the championship of the 220-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s Coaches Corner Classic at Gallia Academy High School.

Gallia Academy’s Kaleb Crisenbery (top) wrestles River Valley’s Jeremiah Dobbins (bottom) for the championship of the 145-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s Coaches Corner Classic at Gallia Academy High School.

The Gallia Academy High School wrestling squad captured the team championship of Thursday’s Coaches Corner Classic at Gallia Academy High School.