Lady Oaks rout River Valley

OAK HILL, Ohio — Unfortunately for River Valley, the Lady Raiders were once again overwhelmed.

That’s because, on Thursday night, visiting River Valley lost at Oak Hill 70-26 in another non-league girls basketball bout.

The Lady Oaks outscored River Valley 13-4 in the opening quarter, as Oak Hill’s Jalea Caldwell —a transfer from Gallia Academy — doubled up the Lady Raiders by herself in the period.

But the real kamikaze came in the second stanza, when the Lady Oaks exploded for 33 points —compared to only seven for River Valley.

Oak Hill held an insurmountable 46-11 halftime advantage, then outpointed the Lady Raiders 24-15 in the second half to win by the comfortable margin.

The loss left River Valley with a 2-8 record, while the Lady Oaks upped their mark to 6-3.

River Valley’s first-period points came on baskets by Jaden Neal and Jessica Steele, followed by Neal netting two second-quarter buckets — along with an Erin Jackson three-pointer.

Jackson then dropped in three deuces in the third frame — along with another two-pointer by Neal.

Steele scored a field goal and two free throws in the final canto, along with an old-fashioned three-point play by Maggie Campbell.

Oak Hill held a commanding 28-11 advantage in total field goals, and meshed 11-of-16 charity tosses in the process.

For Oak Hill, eight players reached the scoring column — including four in double figures.

Bethany Blanton, on six total field goals including two of the club’s three threes, tied teammate Caitlyn Brisker for a game-high 16 points.

Both Blanton and Brisker bagged 2-of-2 free throws, as Brisker bucketed seven field goals.

Caldwell connected for six baskets for a dozen points, while Brianna Blanton — on four field goals and 3-of-4 free throws —added 11.

Carlee Dempsey, on two field goals and a foul shot, finished with five.

The Lady Raiders return home, and return to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action, on Thursday (Jan. 5) against Nelsonville-York.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 21o6