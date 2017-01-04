Wildcats fall to Sherman, 68-54

SETH, W.Va. — Can’t stop the skid.

The Hannan boys basketball team suffered its fourth straight setback, as the Wildcats dropped a 68-54 decision to non-conference host Sherman, on Tuesday night in Boone County.

The Tide (3-3) led by a narrow 17-15 margin, eight minutes into play. The hosts outscored Hannan (2-5) by a 21-to-13 edge in the second quarter, and Sherman led by 10, 38-28, at halftime.

SHS extended the advantage to 54-41 by the end of the third quarter and the Tide finished off the 68-54 win by outscoring Hannan 14-to-13 in the finale.

Hannan was led by junior Malachi Cade, who posted a game-best 27 points. Chase Nelson scored nine for the Wildcats, Corey Hudnall added eight points, while Dalton Coleman chipped in with six and Chandler Starkey contributed four points.

SHS junior John Craig led the victors with 22 points, followed by Caleb Duncan with 16 and Bailey Kirk with 13. Tyler Pettry, Will Hensley and Blaine Hensley each scored five points, while Austin Cooper and Hunter Anderson both marked two points in the win.

Hannan will have a chance to avenge this setback on February 2, when the Tide rolls to Ashton.

The Wildcats are back in action on Friday, when Eastern visits Ashton.

