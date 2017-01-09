Southern slips past Lady Panthers, 54-51

RACINE, Ohio — What goes around, comes around.

The Southern girls basketball team — which lost in the final seconds in its last game — was propelled to a 54-51 victory over non-conference guest Portsmouth Clay by a Josie Cundiff three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left, on Saturday in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (6-5) — who had dropped four straight decisions prior to Saturday — trailed by a 17-13 margin, eight minutes into play. Clay (7-4) — which has now lost two games in a row — pushed its lead to 31-to-25 by halftime and 46-39 by the end of the third period.

The Lady Panthers were held to just five points in the finale, as the Lady Tornadoes stormed back to claim the 54-51 victory.

Cundiff’s game-winning trifecta was one of just two three-pointers for SHS on the day. Meanwhile Clay drained four triples. SHS made 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) free throw attempts, while Clay hit just 3-of-15 (15 percent) tries from the stripe.

SHS senior Faith Teaford led all scorers with 25 points, while Cundiff finished with 10 points. Sierra Cleland scored nine points in the win, Jaiden Roberts added five points, while Baylee Wolfe chipped in with three. Ashley Acree rounded out the Southern scoring with two points.

Jensen Warnock led the Lady Panthers with 22 points, followed by Skylar Artis with eight. Regan Osborn and Lauren Campbell both marked six points, Sophia Balestra added four, while Cameron Delotell scored three and Hunter Adams scored two.

The Lady Tornadoes met with South Gallia in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Monday, and will continue league play on Thursday, when Federal Hocking visits Racine.

Clay hosted Pike Eastern on Monday and will return to the road on Thursday, when the Lady Panthers visit East.

