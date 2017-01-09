Miller clips Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — In a foul-filled contest throughout, and identifiable by 49 total free throws, the South Gallia Lady Rebels couldn’t quite close the deal on the visiting Miller Falcons.

That’s because South Gallia held the lead through the opening three quarters, but the Falcons outscored the Lady Rebels 24-15 in the decisive final period — en route to rallying for a 53-46 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball win on Saturday.

The game was a makeup matchup from Thursday night, when it was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Lady Rebels won the first stanza 12-7, before the two teams tied the second canto at 10-10.

Miller, by outscoring South Gallia 12-9 in the third quarter, got within 31-29 entering the fourth.

That’s when a free-throw shooting affair broke out, as Miller made 11-of-13 in the period — while South Gallia garnered 12-of-17.

However, the Lady Rebels’ only field goal of the entire quarter was an Erin Evans three-pointer, while Miller made three threes in the eight-minute session — including a pair by Lacey Alexander.

Alexander added a deuce in the fourth, as did Cloe Rine on an old-fashioned three-point play.

Ashley Spencer, with a perfect 4-of-4 free throws in the period, sank the squad’s other trifecta.

The loss left the Lady Rebels at 2-6 — and 1-6 in the TVC-Hocking.

The Lady Falcons raised their record to 4-7 — and 3-4 in the league.

While South Gallia was 20-of-28 in free throws compared to Miller’s 19-of-31, the Falcons held a 15-11 advantage in total field goals — as each club connected for four treys.

Miller was whistled for 25 fouls compared to 22 for the Lady Rebels.

Evans and Kiley Stapleton amounted four field goals apiece, as Stapleton led South Gallia and all scorers with 15 points — followed closely by 14 from Evans.

Evans scored 10 points in the first quarter and Stapleton seven in the third, as both Rebels rained in a pair of triples.

Stapleton sank 5-of-8 free throws and Evans 4-of-5, as Amaya Howell — on two field goals and 6-of-8 fourth-quarter freebies — tallied 10 points.

Alyssa Cremeans, on 4-of-4 fourth-period free throws, and Christine Griffith — on a first-half bucket and charity toss — rounded out the Rebel scoring.

Alexander ended up with four total field goals, including three trifectas, towards her team-high 13 points for the Falcons.

Spencer, on three field goals and her four foul shots, and Olivia Houk — on three field goals and 5-of-6 free throws — each added 11.

Rine netted nine for Miller — on three field goals and three made foul shots.

