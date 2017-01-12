Faith Teaford to join Lady Quakers

RACINE, Ohio — On Tuesday morning on the campus of Southern Local Schools, SHS senior Faith Teaford singed her letter of intent to join the Wilmington College women’s basketball team.

“It’s relieving, I’ve always been worried that I’m not going to get to go to college and play basketball,” Teaford said. “I’ve always wanted to do this, since I was little. It’s a great feeling to know that I’ve signed and I’m going to play for four more years. It’s not over right now.”

Teaford — a two-time All-Ohio selection, once as an honorable mention and once as a special mention — became the fourth member of the Lady Tornadoes’ 1,000-point club, in a December 19 loss to Belpre. Faith — a two-time Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division first team selection — is the first Lady Tornado to sign to play in college under third-year head coach Kent Wolfe.

“Faith has been one of the players in our program that basketball has been a high priority to,” Coach Wolfe said. “She’s played an awful a lot of basketball, not only in the winter, but she’s played AAU ball every summer. She’s progressed as the years have gone on, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be with her for three years. She’s been a girl that’s dedicated herself to basketball and I’m glad she gets to reap the benefits of it.”

As a junior, Faith averaged 16.9 points per game and helped lead the Lady Tornadoes to a sectional title for the first time in 12 seasons. Teaford has already made a splash in her senior campaign, posting a career-high 36 points to go with 20 rebounds in a January 9 win over South Gallia.

After this season, Teaford will be trading in her Purple and Gold for dark and light Green, when she makes the two-and-a-half hour trip to Wilmington.

“I really liked Wilmington, just the atmosphere of it,” Teaford said. “When I went to watch them play, they fed it into the post a lot, and their offense was really nice, I liked it a lot. The coaches, I loved them, they were so sweet. When I got there I knew that I wanted to be there. I’m going to have to work really hard in the offseason to prepare. It’s going to be a different experience, but I’m going to take on new things.”

The Lady Quakers are a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference and compete in the NCAA Division III. In 2004, the Lady Quakers won the NCAA D-3 championship. Since 1990, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team has been led by head coach Jerry Scheve, who has amassed over 400 career victories.

“We are excited that Faith has chosen Wilmington College to continue her academic and athletic career,” said Coach Scheve. “She has a chance to be an outstanding player here. We are graduating four outstanding seniors, so we will have some big holes to fill next year, and Faith will certainly get an opportunity to help us do that.”

While at Wilmington, Faith plans on an Early Education major. Wilmington is a private college, accredited by the North Central Association, High Learning Commission.

“Wilmington is a very, very good program and and she enjoys it very much,” said Coach Wolfe. “I told her ‘basketball is not everything,’ I wanted to make sure she went to a place where not only does she have an opportunity to play, but to get a degree.”

Teaford is ranked in the top-15 of the SHS class of 2017, with a 3.7 grade point average. While at Southern, Faith has also completed on the volleyball team, as well as the track and field team.

Faith Teaford signed her letter of intent to join the Wilmington College basketball team on Tuesday in Racine. Sitting in the front row, from left are Dennis Teaford, Faith Teaford and Ellie Teaford. Standing in the back row are SHS Principal Daniel Otto, Southern Superintendent Tony Deem and Lady Tornadoes head coach Kent Wolfe. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.13-SHS-Teaford.jpg Faith Teaford signed her letter of intent to join the Wilmington College basketball team on Tuesday in Racine. Sitting in the front row, from left are Dennis Teaford, Faith Teaford and Ellie Teaford. Standing in the back row are SHS Principal Daniel Otto, Southern Superintendent Tony Deem and Lady Tornadoes head coach Kent Wolfe. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Southern senior Faith Teaford (45) dribbles near the top of the key, during the Lady Tornadoes loss to Sciotoville East, on December 28. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.13-wo-SHS-Teaford.jpg Southern senior Faith Teaford (45) dribbles near the top of the key, during the Lady Tornadoes loss to Sciotoville East, on December 28. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports