Meigs sweeps tri-match with Eagles, Dragons

ROCK SPRINGS, Ohio — It wasn’t by hook or by crook for the Marauders, but rather by pinfall or forfeit.

With all of its victories coming courtesy of a pin, or by simply showing up, the Meigs High School wrestling squad swept Thursday’s triangular match against the Eastern Eagles and Fairland Dragons.

Inside Meigs High School’s Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, the Marauders made quick work of the Dragons 54-12, before completing the sweep and defeating the Eagles 42-12.

In the opening dual of the three-way, Fairland and Eastern tied at 18-18 with three wins apiece, but the Dragons officially won the contest 19-18 — with the tiebreaker being the eighth criteria of the greater number of first-points scored.

In all three duals of the tri-match, all of the contested matchups resulted in either a pinfall or forfeit —which are both six-point outcomes.

The highlight encounter was the nightcap between Meigs and Eastern, as the Marauders won seven matches and the Eagles two — while five weight classes were double forfeits.

For the Marauders, Trae Hood in the 220-pound weight class, Nathaniel Gearheart at 145 pounds and Claytin Hanna at 106 pounds all recorded pinfall wins against the Eagles.

The other four wins were via forfeit —Tucker Smith at 132, William Smith at 170, Brock Roush at 182 and Jon Newsome at heavyweight.

Eastern’s only wins were by pinfalls — by Caden Goff at 160 and Gavin Mullen at 195.

There were double forfeits at 113, 120, 126, 138 and 152.

Against the Dragons, Gearheart at 145, Hood at 220 and Keynath Rowe at 195 all captured pinfall victories — while Tucker Smith at 132, William Smith at 170, Levi Rafferty at 160, Roush at 182, Hanna at 106 and Newsome at heavyweight all won via forfeit.

The Dragons did take two tilts by forfeit — Isiah Eldridge at 120 and Jose Unroe at 152.

The double-forfeit classes consisted of 113, 126 and 138.

In the lidlifter for Fairland and the Eagles, there were eight double forfeits (113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 170, 182 and 285) and six contested matches —with each club claiming three wins apiece.

For the Eagles, in the opening match of the night, Daniel Harris had a pinfall at 145 — with Goff at 160 and Eion Marcinko at 106 both gaining forfeits.

The Dragons’ only forfeit win was by Unroe at 152, as Stephen Plybon at 195 and Mason Cox at 220 captured back-to-back pins.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Eastern’s Caden Goff (top) pins Meigs’ Levi Rafferty (bottom) in the 160-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s triangular wrestling match at Meigs High School. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.15-EHS-Goff.jpg Eastern’s Caden Goff (top) pins Meigs’ Levi Rafferty (bottom) in the 160-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s triangular wrestling match at Meigs High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports Meigs senior Keynath Rowe (behind) puts an armbar on Fairland’s Stephen Plybon during their match in the 195-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s triangular wrestling meet at Meigs High School. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.15-MHS-Rowe.jpg Meigs senior Keynath Rowe (behind) puts an armbar on Fairland’s Stephen Plybon during their match in the 195-pound weight class as part of Thursday’s triangular wrestling meet at Meigs High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports