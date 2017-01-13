Lady Spartans storm past Meigs

ALBANY, Ohio — Simply put, the Richardsons — and the Lady Spartans —were way too much for Meigs.

The Alexander Spartans’ special sister act combined for 32 points, and the visiting Marauders found themselves stymied to single digits in all four quarters —en route to suffering a 55-24 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division girls basketball loss on Thursday night.

The Spartans stormed out to a 21-4 advantage after the opening quarter, then maintained a 31-12 halftime bulge —before blitzkrieging the Lady Marauders 17-3 in the third frame for a commanding 48-15 cushion.

The Marauders managed nine points in the final period, compared to only seven for Alexander.

But Meigs shot just 34-percent on 11-of-32, including canning only one of eight total threes.

The Spartans’ pressure defense, displayed through a variety of presses and zones, also forced 21 Marauder turnovers.

Alexander also made (seven) more free throws than Meigs even attempted (six), and out-rebounded the Meigs Countians by almost a 2-1 margin (28-15).

The Spartans shot a sizzling 47-percent (8-of-17) from three-point range, part of 20-of-48 overall.

With the loss, Meigs slipped to 6-5 — and 3-2 in the TVC-Ohio.

Alexander improved to 10-2, and remains atop the division at a perfect 6-0.

Leah Richardson, the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer, racked up a game-high 18 points —scoring seven total field goals and 2-of-2 free throws.

Her sister, sophomore Rachel Richardson, rained in half of the club’s eight threes for 14 points.

In fact, she bagged all four triples in the opening nine minutes of the game —en route to an early Alexander 20-point lead.

Leah Richardson and Alexis Mohler made two trifectas apiece, as Leah Richardson registered a half-dozen assists and steals.

Jala Mace, who paced the Lady Spartans with eight rebounds, also scored eight points.

Alexander amounted a 20-11 advantage in total field goals.

Madison Fields, on three baskets, finished with six points to lead the Lady Marauders.

Devin Humphreys had two buckets — while Marissa Noble, Madison Hendricks, Dani Morris, Bre Colburn and Alli Hatfield had one apiece.

Courtney Jones dropped in the team’s only three, while Kassidy Betzing sank its only free throw.

Morris led Meigs in rebounds with six.

The Lady Marauders return home, and return to non-league action, on Monday night against Eastern.

