Red Devils burn Wahama, 85-29

MASON, W.Va. — Visiting Ravenswood scored at least 20 points in each of the first three periods and had four players reach double figures Thursday night during an 85-29 victory over the Wahama boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The White Falcons (6-5) had their two-game win streak come to an end as the Red Devils (8-1) doubled up the hosts in the opening quarter, which resulted in an early 20-10 advantage.

RHS — winners of six consecutive games — were never in trouble the rest of the way as the guests went on a blistering 27-6 surge to secure a 47-16 lead at the break.

Ravenswood followed with another furious charge to start the second half as the Red and Black went on a 28-8 run that expanded the lead out to 75-24 headed into the finale. RHS closed regulation with a 10-5 spurt to wrap up the 56-point outcome.

The White Falcons connected on 11-of-38 field goal attempts for 29 percent, including a 3-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. WHS was also 4-of-6 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Philip Hoffman led the White Falcons with nine points, followed by Mason Hildreth and Noah Litchfield with five markers apiece. Abram Pauley also chipped in three points for the Red and White.

Randy Lantz, Travis Kearns, and Isaiah Pauley each contributed two points, while Tyler Bumgarner rounded out the home tally with a single point.

The Red Devils netted 37-of-55 shot attempts for 67 percent, including a 5-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 38 percent. Ravenswood was also 6-of-9 at the charity stripe for 67 percent.

Riley Heatherington posted a game-high 24 points in three quarters of play to lead RHS, followed by Isaiah Morgan with 20 points and Jaden Rhodes with 16 markers. Blake Bennett also chipped in 11 points for the victors.

Alex Easthom was next with eight points, while Lakin Tucker and Chase Swain concluded the scoring with respective efforts of four and two points.

Wahama sophomore Jacob Lloyd, second from left, defends a post move by a South Gallia player during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, TVC Hocking boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.14-WAH-Lloyd.jpg Wahama sophomore Jacob Lloyd, second from left, defends a post move by a South Gallia player during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, TVC Hocking boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports