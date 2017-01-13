Big Blacks blast Hannan, 89-41

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Big Blacks brewed up something magical Thursday night in The Dungeon.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team hit 14 trifectas — including 11 in the first half — while producing its largest point output of the season following an 89-41 victory over visiting Hannan in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs.

The Big Blacks (8-2) led wire-to-wire as the hosts hit six of their first eight shots while storming out to a 17-0 advantage less than three minutes into regulation.

The Wildcats (3-7) — who came up empty on their first five possessions — finally got in the scoring column as Corey Hudnall drilled a trifecta at the 4:17 mark, then Logan Nibert canned a three-pointer 30 seconds later to pull HHS back to within 17-6 with 3:45 remaining.

The Blue and White, however, were never closer the rest of the way as PPHS ended the canto on a 5-0 run to secure a 22-6 advantage through eight minutes of play.

Point Pleasant — which hit six trifectas in the first period — followed with a 7-of-12 overall performance from the field in the second stanza, but Hannan showed resiliency after rallying back from a 38-17 deficit to close to within 41-23 at the intermission.

The Big Blacks didn’t make a single trifecta in the third quarter, but the hosts still made half of their 16 shot attempts during a 19-4 surge the resulted in a comfortable 60-27 cushion headed into the finale.

With mostly reserves playing in the fourth, senior Evan Thompson capped a 29-14 Point Pleasant run by drilling a three-pointer in the right corner with 56 seconds left in regulation. That basket resulted in the largest lead of the night, which also led to final 48-point outcome.

The Big Blacks finished the night 35-of-63 from the field for 56 percent, including a 14-of-27 effort from behind the arc for 52 percent. The hosts also shot at least 50 percent in each of the four quarters of play and claimed a 45-21 advantage on the boards, including a 12-5 edge on the offensive glass.

To say that it was a good night would be an understatement, but PPHS coach Josh Williams really didn’t have much more to add to that sentiment after such a dominating performance.

“The kids are just so selfless, but to see everyone put together a good game was the most pleasing part for me tonight,” Williams said. “We played with good intensity from the start and it carried us all the way through. It was a great night and an impressive win in a good atmosphere, but there is still more work to be done.”

The Wildcats committed 15 of the 28 turnovers in the contest and made only 13-of-50 shot attempts for 26 percent, including a 5-of-25 effort from three-point territory for 20 percent.

HHS coach Ross Thornton acknowledged Point’s fine performance, but also noted that his was pleased that his kids kept battling after facing such adversity from the start — a real sign of growth from an otherwise young squad.

“Point Pleasant played an amazing game and shot the ball very well in their home gym,” Thornton said. “We are still a relatively young group and it showed tonight against a team with seven seniors, but I am proud of my guys for continuing to battle. Obviously we are not happy with the result, but maybe we’ll be able to give them a little bit more of a run next year. Until then, we will get back to work on what’s next.”

Douglas Workman led PPHS with six first half trifectas and a game-high 29 points, followed by Parker Rairden with 18 points — a dozen of which came in the first period.

Will Harbour was next with 14 points and Camron Long chipped in seven points, while Thompson and Austin Liptrap each added six markers to the winning cause.

Braxton Yates and Trace Derenberger completed the PPHS tally with respective efforts of five and four points. The hosts were 5-of-18 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Cason Payne led Point Pleasant with a game-high nine rebounds, followed by Harbour with eight boards and Liptrap with seven caroms.

Malachi Cade paced Hannan with 12 points, followed by Dalton Coleman with 11 points and Hudnall with nine markers. Chase Nelson was next with four points, while Nibert and Andrew Gillispie rounded out the Wildcat tally with respective totals of three and two points.

The guests were 10-of-13 at the charity stripe for 77 percent. Nibert hauled in a team-high six rebounds, while Cade and Coleman each grabbed four boards in the setback.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Hannan sophomore Dalton Coleman tries to dribble past Point Pleasant defenders Will Harbour (25) and Douglas Workman (22) during the first half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.14-HAN-Coleman.jpg Hannan sophomore Dalton Coleman tries to dribble past Point Pleasant defenders Will Harbour (25) and Douglas Workman (22) during the first half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Austin Liptrap (12) releases a shot attempt in front of a trio of defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.14-PP-Liptrap.jpg Point Pleasant senior Austin Liptrap (12) releases a shot attempt in front of a trio of defenders during the second half of Thursday night’s non-conference boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports

